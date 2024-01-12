Ink addict Remy's radical chest transformation proves you can tattoo over black

Lethbridge, Canada - Almost entirely in black and white, Remy's chest piece was a stunning tattoo contrasting with the black-out ink that covered the remainder of his torso.

Remy made the radical decision to ink out his iconic chest tattoo! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral_remy

Having found overwhelming success not only as a tattooist but also as a social media influencer, Remy's intricate chest piece became famous among his fans.

With more than 50,000 followers on his new Instagram channel (the old one was "deactivated for no reason"), where he goes by @ephemeral_remy, this Canadian tattoo fanatic blacked out the entirety of his upper body – all before making yet another radical transformation!

Originally sketched into the black was a chest piece made up primarily of white ink.

A skull surrounded by wings, positioned above a large tooth-lashed eye, contrasted with the deep black of his torso.