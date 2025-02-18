Girl goes viral on Reddit after paying hundreds for "worst tattoo ever"

A girl has gone viral on Reddit after a photo of her new tattoo job leaked online. The $300 inking beneath her ear has earned the moniker "worst tattoo ever."

A woman who decided to get three stars tattooed under her ear ended up with an inking so awful that it sent her to the heights of Reddit superstardom.

The inking itself was made up of three stars, all sketched in a black outline. Sadly, they were completely misshapen and wonky looking.

When her father's friend saw a snap of the tattoo, he couldn't help but post it on Reddit along with the caption: "Daughter of a friend paid $300 for this s**t."

The inking was posted in r/sh**tytattoos, a Reddit forum in which people share tats that are considered bad or trashy. It has more than 818,000 members.

In response to the post, commenters came out in their hundreds to share similar stories and express outrage over the steep cost of the botched stars.

"Really confused on the pricing of the stars. My mothman was $300 or $400, don't remember exactly," one commenter posted alongside a snap of his moth tattoo.

"Expensive lesson in stupidity," another wrote. "I'd pay $300 to un-see this."

"The person who did this robbed this girl. And borderline disfigured her," one particularly angry user said. "She couldn't have gone to a legit tattooer. This is typical scratcher work."