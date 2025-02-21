Granny gets touching tattoo to celebrate 100th birthday

Kenilworth, UK - Hilda West is a great-grandmother, a dedicated grandma, and a loving parent. She's also 100 years old – and celebrated her birthday by getting a four-inch peacock tattooed onto her skin.

Hilda West is a pretty cool great grandma – with her very own collection of tattoo tributes. © Screenshot/Facebook/Age UK

Months ago, then-99-year-old Hilda West shared her plans to add a fourth tattoo to a collection she started in 2019 when she was 94.

Originally, she had the initials of her late husband and son tattooed into her wrist in a touching tribute to the people she has loved and lost. She's had a few more inkings since then, but now's the time for the real deal.

For her 100th birthday, West has had a four-inch peacock inked into her skin, a tribute to one of her favorite animals and one her husband also loved.

While West previously kept her tattoos to herself, this time her daughter Barbara came along with her to provide support.

"I'm very happy with it," the centenarian said of her most recent inking. "It didn't hurt me one bit, he was very gentle, and I think I must be getting used to them now. I wish I had started when I was younger, but I might be covered in them by now if I had."

"I've had a peacock because it's one of my favorite animals – my late husband liked them too so I think he would approve," West told The Mirror, before joking that her daughter wasn't very happy about her tats.