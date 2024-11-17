Oldest woman to get a tattoo shares big plans for 100th birthday
Kenilworth, UK - At 99-years-old, you wouldn't expect Hilda West to be working on a tattoo collection. Yet that's exactly what she's planning for her 100th birthday!
The British woman originally got a tattoo back in 2019 to honor her late husband Ernest and her son David. Completed when she was 94-years-old, the got initials inked on her wrist.
Since that first experience, she has added a three-inch butterfly on her arm – also in tribute to her hubby – and has now revealed that she wants to get another one to celebrate her 100th birthday.
"After getting my first one I immediately knew I wanted a second," she said, per The Mirror. "I decided to get a butterfly in memory of my husband. I've always liked butterflies, and I was very happy with my first tattoo, so I thought why not?"
"It didn't hurt, and now I want to get another one to commemorate turning 100 – I think this time I'll get a peacock."
Tattooed 99-year-old feels "complete"
West always had getting tattoos on her bucket list.
"But my daughter was against it, so I thought I'd better wait until she was away," she shared. "Her reaction was, 'Did they make you do this?' Well, no, they didn't. It was my idea."
"I didn't feel any pain. The tattoo man had never had anyone old, he said: 'Don't worry, I won't hurt you.' I don't really feel pain anyway, I'm lucky that way."
"I'm very happy with it. I thought it would look nice and it does look nice. I'm very pleased with it... I look at them every day and think of my husband and son. It makes me feel complete, I've got something I've always wanted."
