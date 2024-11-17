Oldest woman to get a tattoo shares big plans for 100th birthday

Kenilworth, UK - At 99-years-old, you wouldn't expect Hilda West to be working on a tattoo collection. Yet that's exactly what she's planning for her 100th birthday!

A 99-year-old woman is planning to add to her tattoo collection when she becomes a centenarian (stock image). © Unsplash/Maixent Viau

The British woman originally got a tattoo back in 2019 to honor her late husband Ernest and her son David. Completed when she was 94-years-old, the got initials inked on her wrist.

Since that first experience, she has added a three-inch butterfly on her arm – also in tribute to her hubby – and has now revealed that she wants to get another one to celebrate her 100th birthday.

"After getting my first one I immediately knew I wanted a second," she said, per The Mirror. "I decided to get a butterfly in memory of my husband. I've always liked butterflies, and I was very happy with my first tattoo, so I thought why not?"

"It didn't hurt, and now I want to get another one to commemorate turning 100 – I think this time I'll get a peacock."