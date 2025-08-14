Inked adult star discriminated against for having major tattoos

Brisbane, Australia - Ink-addicted adult star Amber Luke has opened up about the insane discrimination that she has suffered due to her extensive tattoo transformation.

Ink addict Amber Luke opened up about the discrimination she has faced due to her insane tattoo transformation. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@amberluke666

Amber Luke has made a name for herself by sharing her remarkable tattoo transformation with nearly 80,000 followers on Instagram, where she goes by @amberluke666.

Over the years, she has shared her experiences getting eyeball tattoos that nearly blinded her, getting motivated for her inkings, and the extreme cost incurred by covering herself in body modifications from head to toe.

Now, she has opened up about something far more serious – the cruel abuse and discrimination she faces due to her unique look.

In a recent video posted to social media, Luke was asked about whether society has judged her for getting so many modifications and whether she has faced any discrimination.

"Yeah, I feel like society has this veil over their eyes – and it's a judgment veil," Luke responded while leaning against a set of steps at a house in Brisbane.

"Honestly, people judge what they don't understand, and if they take one look at me, it's usually a look of disgust," she explained. "And that is not out of me being negative, that's just pure honesty."

"You'll find that when you walk down a street or even in a shopping center, the stares are just ridiculous, but you can't always take them as a negative."