Harry Styles tattoo sparks speculation over possible Olivia Wilde tribute

Bolsena, Italy - Harry Styles has been photographed sporting more than just a pair of trendy green swim shorts when on vacation in Italy. Inked on his thigh seems to be a previously unknown tattoo , possibly dedicated to his ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde!

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde dated until November 2022. © Collage: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Page Six obtained and published pics of Harry Styles vacationing in Bolsena, Italy, and eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot a very interesting tattoo on his right thigh.

Simply reading "Olivia," the ink sits just above another piece – also written in italics – that says "Colazione", the Italian word for breakfast. Naturally, speculation immediately kicked off that this is a tribute to his now ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

The couple dated for a number of years following Wilde's reportedly difficult split from Jason Sudeikis. They were pictured on many a vacation together before parting ways in late 2022.

By all accounts, Styles and Wilde are on amicable terms and are still friends even after their breakup, so it doesn't seem so far-fetched that he'd have her name tattooed.