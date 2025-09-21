Heavily-modded girl stretches out nose holes and stores things in them

Ink addict Jessy Kirkpatrick has shocked fans and followers with her giant nose holes that are big enough to store things inside. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@BodyArtAtLarge

Kirkpatrick has long made waves with the things that she has done to her body in the name of art. From horns implanted under the skin on her forehead to numerous piercings, her mods are one-of-a-kind.

Over the years, she has spent well over $10,000 on her journey, including tattoos that cover large portions of her body. All-in-all, Kirkpatrick has more than 100 piercings, and countless other modifications.

But the absolute stand-out is her astonishingly stretched septum.

In a recent post, she showed off the true extent of her enlarged nose hole, stretching out her nostrils in a way that would make even the strongest stomach turn!

Kirkpatrick even uses this hole in her nose as a storage device, stretching it out and storing things like pencils inside, each end sticking out of each nostril.

"I've been stretching with body mods and collecting piercings for over 10 years now," Kirkpatrick said in the description of her YouTube channel. "I figured I’d make something where I can share my journey."