Heavily tatted woman heavily regrets inking decisions

After covering her body in more than twenty different tattoos, 32-year-old Rose Nicholson says that she now "hates" them and wants them removed out of regret.

By Evan Williams

Manchester, UK - At only 19 years old, Rose Nicholson from Manchester decided that it was time for her to get her first tattoo. More than a decade later, her tat journey is her biggest regret.

A woman from Manchester regrets her tattoos so much she wants them removed (stock photo). © Unsplash/Anthony Tran At 32 years old, Rose Nicholson has been out of the tattoo game for about five years and now says that she "hates" her body art and regrets it to the extent that she wants it removed. Nicholson has more than 25 tattoos covering her body, ranging from a sleeve of video game characters, so song lyrics, and even a series of Harry Potter illustrations. She stopped getting inked at 27, and by the time she had turned 30, she deeply regretted every single one. Sadly, it's too expensive for her to remove them all.

Tattooed woman hates old tattoos but can't get rid of them

According to the Mirror, Nicholson said, "I don't know why I thought it would be a good idea. I don't like the way it looks on me anymore. They don't look right with the clothes I want to wear." Primarily, Nicholson's problem is not with tattoos as a concept or idea but with the way she had them done. The issue is that there is no unique theme or sense of continuity with each tattoo, and they are all a jumbled mess of ideas. "There was no attempt at design," explained Rose Nicholson. "There is no uniformity. The work isn't bad, but it's cartoon characters. By the time I was 30, I realized I hated my tattoos and wished I could take them all back." As a result, Nicholson hides her tattoos beneath layers of clothing, especially at work. She not only regrets them but also doesn't want to face judgment over her body art.