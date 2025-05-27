Heavily tattooed model splits tongue in half to look like a snake

Leipzig, Germany - Over the last few years, one German tattoo model has transformed her body so radically that it is unrecognizable from what it once was. Now, she has split her tongue down the middle.

Freak Mantis has transformed her body, splitting her tongue down the middle and tattooing her eyeballs dark blue. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@freakmantis.ink

Having covered her entire body in radical tattoos and numerous piercings, you'd think that it'd be time to slow down – but for one body mod addict, who goes by Freak Mantis on social media, it is just the beginning.

Boasting nearly 20,000 followers on Instagram, where she goes as @freakmantis.ink, Mantis is a self-described "Tattoo Bodymod Freak Model" and has gathered a huge collection of fans.

Her extraordinary collection of snaps – many of them NSFW – shows off the true extent of her radical transformation, which sees inkings cover her face, chest, arms, and legs.

What's most notable, however, is her decision to take a knife to the center of her tongue, splitting it in half to resemble that of a snake.

On top of that, Mantis seems to have tattooed the whites of her eyeballs a dark blue. The procedure is known to be extremely painful and has even temporarily blinded people in the past.

No matter the risks and some of the more disturbing modifications she shows off, her fans truly love her unique look.