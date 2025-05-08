Inked adult film star gives shocking insight into the eyeball tattoos that nearly blinded her

Brisbane, Australia - Adult film star and ink addict Amber Luke has taken to social media to share the remarkable story behind her eyeball tattoos , which left her blind for about three weeks.

Amber Luke went temporarily blind the first time she had eye tattoos done, but that didn't stop her going back for more. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@amberluke666

Luke has covered her body from head to toe in hundreds of tattoos and body mods.

She shares them on Instagram, where she goes by @amberluke666 and has nearly 75,000 followers.

Her "dragon lady" transformation has been truly insane, making her totally unrecognizable.

She has subdermal implants, many piercings, and even a golden tooth.

Possibly the most shocking of her bodily changes, however, are the eye tattoos, which left her blind for three weeks a couple of years ago.

What was most remarkable is that, despite her bad experience, she went back for more.

Now, Luke has used her Instagram to share the grueling process of having her eyeballs tattooed on the second anniversary of the cringe-inducing procedure.

In a video shared by Luke, you can see her lying back in a tattoo parlor's chair. Body mod artists surround her, and you witness ink being injected by needle into the whites of her eyes.

"Ever wanted to see how my eyeballs were done the second time?" Luke captioned the post. "This time last may, I flew to Brazil for some more body mods."