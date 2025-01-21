Heavily-tattooed singer sentenced to death for "blasphemy" in Iran

Tehran, Iran - Heavily- tattooed rap, pop, and R&B artist Tataloo, whose full name is Amir Hossein Maghsoudloo, has been sentenced to death by an Iranian court on charges of "blasphemy."

R&B artist Tataloo faces a death sentence in Iran after facing charges which included "blasphemy." © Collage: IMAGO/Middle East Images

The 37-year-old faces a death sentence after an Iranian court convicted him of charges including blasphemy.

Local media reports indicate that it is a non-final verdict and may be appealed.

"The supreme court accepted the prosecutor’s objection," The Guardian cited local media reports as having revealed.

"The case was reopened, and this time the defendant was sentenced to death for insulting the prophet."

Tataloo was handed to Iran in December 2023 when Turkish police extradited the rapper from his home in Istanbul where he had been residing since 2018 after fleeing Islamic Republic authorities.

He has been in detention in Iran since the handover, facing charges of promoting prostitution and disseminating propaganda against Iran.

His political affiliation has changed over the years. In 2015, he released a song in support of Iran's nuclear program, and then in 2017 he even participated in a televised meeting with Iran's to-be president Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in 2024.

Iranian authorities have denied issuing a death sentence for Tataloo, Iran International reports. Instead, the singer is apparently still awaiting sentencing.