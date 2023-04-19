Heavily tattooed teacher without a belly button says students "don't care" about his looks

Paris, France - A heavily tattooed primary school teacher who has spent over $70,000 inking up his body has revealed what it is he loves most about teaching – and it may not be what youd expect.

Teacher Sylvain Hélaine says his students don't mind his tattooed appearance. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/la.zouze & julien.r13

Frenchman Sylvain Hélaine is the most tattooed teacher in the world, but his transformation isn't ink-only. The 37-year-old has also had his belly button and both his nipples removed to make his body a better "canvas," per the Daily Mail.

Though one may think that being a teacher of elementary-age students would be tough for Hélaine given his unique appearance, the tattoo lover has said it's actually the opposite and his students "don't care" about his inked up look.

Hélaine, known as FreakyHoody to his 103,000 followers on Instagram, has tattoos on nearly every part of his body, including his palms, his tongue, his eyeballs, and even his gums.

Though he started his teaching career wearing suits and ties, he's shifted his style a bit with the help of tattoos.

Now, he says it's not his students that have trouble accepting his tatted up look – it's their parents and grandparents who do. "After two minutes the kids accept me. It takes two days for the parents and two weeks for the grandparents," he said.

Hélaine's tattoo journey started in 2012 when he moved to London and had a creative crisis. "I was looking for something. I had a crisis thinking I didn't do anything with my life," he said per the outlet.