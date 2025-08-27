Heavily tattooed woman warns of the dangers of extreme body modification

Sydney, Australia - Elfie has covered her entire body in radical tattoos and mods. Despite her journey, though, and her love for the changes she's made, she still has plenty of warnings about body modification.

Elfie has garnered an impressive following on TikTok through her remarkable tattoos, her collection of piercings, and her pointed elf-like ears.

Yet, despite her incredibly extensive journey, she's still got plenty of warnings for those who want to get into the body modification scene themselves.

In a recent video posted to TikTok, Elfie opened up about the "severity of heavy body modification work" and said that she's seeing some "extremely worrying" trends within the industry.

"There are quite a few [content creators] now who have decided to go and get their tongue split – which typically seems to be the most popular heavy mod that I'm seeing," Elfie said.

Tongue splitting is a practice that has become popular in the body mod community in which people chop their tongue in half down the middle so that it has a reptilian-like look to it.

"Those big creators are actually promoting hacks in the industry," she revealed. "There are people who have been permanently mutilated, people who have lost their quality of life."

Over the next few minutes, Elfie detailed a number of mistakes made by inexperienced modification artists that led to people being permanently harmed and even killed.