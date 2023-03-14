Husband's hilarious tattoo of his wife gets deemed "hands down the greatest" by TikTok

Australia - As the song goes, "I've got you under my skin," yet one couple is paying tribute in a curious way .

This TikToker has a hilarious tattoo of his wife inked on his thigh, and users can't get enough. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/tegan.n.jarrie

As this tattoo loving couple writes of their TikTok content, they're "either influenced or under the influence."

With this new ink, the jury is out.

Jarrie and his wife Tegan share funny clips of their everyday life on their TikTok channel, where they have more than 26,000 followers.

The Australian duo has a penchant for tattoos, and in one of their latest videos, Jarrie shows off what he thinks is the funniest tatt he's ever gotten: a portrait of his wife on his thigh.

And if you think the gesture is romantic, you may want to think again.

The tribute is not necessarily the most beautiful. Tegan's likeness speaks volumes, as she's captured making an painfully exaggerated and hilarious expression.

The clip proves that the couple has a special sense of humor.

"I love it, she hates it," Jarrie writes in the vid, which has been viewed more than 4 million times.

TikTokers are also in on the joke: "If my husband doesn’t tattoo a bad photo of me on him then I don’t even want it, okay."

"Hands down the greatest tattoo I’ve ever seen," another commented. "Bravo."