Husband's hilarious tattoo of his wife gets deemed "hands down the greatest" by TikTok
Australia - As the song goes, "I've got you under my skin," yet one couple is paying tribute in a curious way.
As this tattoo loving couple writes of their TikTok content, they're "either influenced or under the influence."
With this new ink, the jury is out.
Jarrie and his wife Tegan share funny clips of their everyday life on their TikTok channel, where they have more than 26,000 followers.
The Australian duo has a penchant for tattoos, and in one of their latest videos, Jarrie shows off what he thinks is the funniest tatt he's ever gotten: a portrait of his wife on his thigh.
And if you think the gesture is romantic, you may want to think again.
The tribute is not necessarily the most beautiful. Tegan's likeness speaks volumes, as she's captured making an painfully exaggerated and hilarious expression.
The clip proves that the couple has a special sense of humor.
"I love it, she hates it," Jarrie writes in the vid, which has been viewed more than 4 million times.
TikTokers are also in on the joke: "If my husband doesn’t tattoo a bad photo of me on him then I don’t even want it, okay."
"Hands down the greatest tattoo I’ve ever seen," another commented. "Bravo."
This couple shares more unique tattoos on TikTok
On the other hand, Jarrie's wife Tegan also has some unique tattoos of her own. Her legs are decorated with several scenes from the movie The Wolf of Wall Street.
That's right: the faces of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill adorn her right and left legs.
At a tattoo convention, she even received an award for the creative body art.
Now, Tegan has teased TikTok with a new video claiming it's "payback time" for her husband's harsh tattoo portrait of her.
"The face of revenge," she wrote.
TikTokers can't wait to see what's coming her hubby's way.
After all, as this couple proves, what's most important with tattoos is that you like them!
