Influencer dies after going under for massive back tattoo procedure

Itepema, Brazil - Car-enthusiast and social media influencer Ricardo Godoi has died from cardiac arrest after going under a general anesthetic to get a new full back tattoo .

Ricardo Godoi passed away from a heart attack while getting a massive new back tattoo. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ricardo.godoi.oficial

Influencer Ricardo Godoi, who went by @ricardo.godoi.official on Instagram and had more than 225,000 followers, died on the operating table on January 20.

Godoi reportedly hired a tattoo studio to give him a full back tattoo. They opted to take him to the hospital and sedate him with a general anesthetic to get the job done more easily and without too much pain.

"What happened was that, at the beginning of the sedation and intubation, he went into cardiac arrest," the owner of the tattoo studio was cited as saying by the Daily Mail.

"That occurred before they even started tattooing him. He was quickly checked, and a cardiologist was called in to try to revive him, unfortunately without success."

His death was revealed in a post on Instagram, which featured a picture of Godoi as well as some kind words about his legacy and those who will miss him.

"Today we say goodbye to Ricardo Godoi, an incredible person who left his mark on the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him," the post read.