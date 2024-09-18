Influencer has 98% of her body tattooed: "There is no feeling like it!"

UK - To boost her self-esteem, 29-year-old Bethany Moore has had almost her entire body tattooed . So far, she's at 98% coverage!

Bethany Moore (29) is probably the most tattooed woman in Great Britain. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@thegreatwave101

The British model spent around 40,000 British pounds (over $52,000 USD) on having her body tattooed, she told to the Daily Star.

The model is convinced that the investment in body art has paid off.



"It's made me more adventurous and confident," Bethany said. "The more body art – the better!

Bethany got her first tattoo when she was 18 years old, which she dedicated to her deceased family dog.

When she realized how good it made her feel, she wanted more.

"It’s exhilarating. There is no feeling like it," she gushed. "The more tattoos I got, the happier I was in my skin."