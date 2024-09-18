Influencer has 98% of her body tattooed: "There is no feeling like it!"
UK - To boost her self-esteem, 29-year-old Bethany Moore has had almost her entire body tattooed. So far, she's at 98% coverage!
The British model spent around 40,000 British pounds (over $52,000 USD) on having her body tattooed, she told to the Daily Star.
The model is convinced that the investment in body art has paid off.
"It's made me more adventurous and confident," Bethany said. "The more body art – the better!
Bethany got her first tattoo when she was 18 years old, which she dedicated to her deceased family dog.
When she realized how good it made her feel, she wanted more.
"It’s exhilarating. There is no feeling like it," she gushed. "The more tattoos I got, the happier I was in my skin."
How does extreme tattoo enthusiast deal with the trolls?
However, Bethany's lifestyle is not without its challenges – she has often had to put up with the odd insult because of her looks.
"I’ve had strangers cross the street to tell me how I’ve 'ruined' my looks and that I’m a 'bad role model.' I just don’t know why trolls think I’ll care," she said.
"When I’m walking down the street, people turn their heads to stare at me – I would’ve hated it in the past but now I just don’t mind."
Bethany's partner Josh Young (28) is very supportive of his girlfriend's tattoo hobby, which helps her ignore nasty comments about her looks.
For anyone thinking about getting a tattoo, Bethany has the following advice: "Do what you want and get what you want to get. No one is perfect – but being yourself is."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@thegreatwave101