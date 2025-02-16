Influencer's tattoo tribute to late grandmother goes hilariously wrong in viral TikTok

When Presley went to get a touching tattoo tribute to her grandma, she didn't expect to end up with phallic dove. Now, she's got a truly embarrassing tattoo.

By Evan Williams

Denver, Colorado - When Presley went to get a touching tattoo tribute for her grandmother, she didn't expect to walk away with a phallic dove inked into her arm.

When Presley got a touching tattoo tribute for her late grandma, she didn't expect it to get so badly botched that it went instantly viral.
When Presley got a touching tattoo tribute for her late grandma, she didn't expect it to get so badly botched that it went instantly viral.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@presleytried

In a post shared to TikTok, where Presley has several thousand followers, she revealed that when her grandmother died, she decided to get a tattoo in tribute. Sadly, it didn't go according to plan.

"After my grandma died, I got a dove tattoo in her honor, and it looks like a dick with wings," Presley said in the caption. "My body isn't a temple, it's a closed down Toys R Us."

In a picture shared with the post, a small sketched tattoo can be seen on her upper arm. It's clearly supposed to be a dove, but has been inked so poorly that it looks extraordinarily phallic.

Trump administration fires CDC "disease detectives" as bird flu fears rise
Health Trump administration fires CDC "disease detectives" as bird flu fears rise

The tattoo went instantly viral, garnering more than 1.1 million views in just a few short days.

As rough as the inking itself might be, Presley took to the comments with her sense of humor on full display.

In response to one commenter who had said that she had described the tattoo accurately, Presley said, "No, it's spot on."

"First time someone asked me 'is that a flying dick' my world turned upside down."

Presley's tattoo turned out looking like a penis with wings rather than a dove.
Presley's tattoo turned out looking like a penis with wings rather than a dove.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@presleytried

"This is the comment. Right here," Presley responded to a commenter who had humorously posted, "Nana may be down, but we stay up. All night long."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@presleytried

More on Tattoos: