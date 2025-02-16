Influencer's tattoo tribute to late grandmother goes hilariously wrong in viral TikTok

Denver, Colorado - When Presley went to get a touching tattoo tribute for her grandmother, she didn't expect to walk away with a phallic dove inked into her arm.

When Presley got a touching tattoo tribute for her late grandma, she didn't expect it to get so badly botched that it went instantly viral. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@presleytried

In a post shared to TikTok, where Presley has several thousand followers, she revealed that when her grandmother died, she decided to get a tattoo in tribute. Sadly, it didn't go according to plan.

"After my grandma died, I got a dove tattoo in her honor, and it looks like a dick with wings," Presley said in the caption. "My body isn't a temple, it's a closed down Toys R Us."

In a picture shared with the post, a small sketched tattoo can be seen on her upper arm. It's clearly supposed to be a dove, but has been inked so poorly that it looks extraordinarily phallic.

The tattoo went instantly viral, garnering more than 1.1 million views in just a few short days.

As rough as the inking itself might be, Presley took to the comments with her sense of humor on full display.

In response to one commenter who had said that she had described the tattoo accurately, Presley said, "No, it's spot on."

"First time someone asked me 'is that a flying dick' my world turned upside down."