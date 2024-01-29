Ink addict and "real-life vampire" expands radical look despite warning fans against body mods

Guadalajara, Mexico - Maria José Cristerna has used her love for tattoos and extreme body modifications to turn herself into a "real-life vampire." Now, the ink addict is continuing her journey.

Maria José Cristerna wants to become a "real-world vampire," but has reservations. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@marycristerna_la_mujer_vampiro

With more than 99% of her body tattooed, and a world record for having more body modifications than any other woman, many would have thought Maria José Cristerna's transformation would be complete.

When speaking to Guinness World Records after receiving her honor, Cristerna made it pretty black and white when it comes to her opinions on body mods: “The advice I would give is that you have to think about it a lot as it is irreversible.”

Maria José Cristerna warned that tattoos and body modifications are fashionable right now, but might go out of style in the future. As such, she worries that radical body mods could end up a mistake.