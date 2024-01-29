Ink addict and "real-life vampire" expands radical look despite warning fans against body mods
Guadalajara, Mexico - Maria José Cristerna has used her love for tattoos and extreme body modifications to turn herself into a "real-life vampire." Now, the ink addict is continuing her journey.
With more than 99% of her body tattooed, and a world record for having more body modifications than any other woman, many would have thought Maria José Cristerna's transformation would be complete.
When speaking to Guinness World Records after receiving her honor, Cristerna made it pretty black and white when it comes to her opinions on body mods: “The advice I would give is that you have to think about it a lot as it is irreversible.”
Maria José Cristerna warned that tattoos and body modifications are fashionable right now, but might go out of style in the future. As such, she worries that radical body mods could end up a mistake.
Despite warning fans against radical body mods, Cristerna continues "real-life vampire" transformation
Taking to Instagram earlier this month, Cristerna posted a picture of herself in a tattoo parlor getting her back inked with a caption that reads "doing important things!"
While the snap doesn't show off her new tattoo itself, Cristerna had revealed to her more than 55,000 Instagram followers that her hesitations won't mean an end to her body mod journey.
The world record holder and "real-life vampire" has 49 body modifications but admitted that "you have to think about it very hard in order to love it and be able to defend it your whole life."
Cristerna had already teased that her body mod and tattoo journey wasn't over despite her warnings, when she spoke to Guinness World Records: "If I feel well and my health allows it, I'll carry on doing it."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@marycristerna_la_mujer_vampiro