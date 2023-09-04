Ink addict covered in tattoos adds some color to the mix in major revamp

Lethbridge, Canada - After having more than 90% of his body covered in black ink, extreme tattoo enthusiast Remy has re-colored his shoulders and forearms red in a recent touch-up.

Remy has got new red tattoos on his shoulders, adding color to his otherwise black ink. © Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/@EphemeralRemy

In a new video posted to his YouTube channel, Remy (who goes by Ephemeral Remy on social media) has given his fans an update on all the new work he's had done.

The extreme tattoo addict has covered the vast majority of his body in black ink in a process that has brought him on a completely new body-art journey, reimagining his image.

Now it seems that Remy wants to bring more color back to his skin, showing off new bright red tattoos on his shoulders and forearms.