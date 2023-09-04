Ink addict covered in tattoos adds some color to the mix in major revamp
Lethbridge, Canada - After having more than 90% of his body covered in black ink, extreme tattoo enthusiast Remy has re-colored his shoulders and forearms red in a recent touch-up.
In a new video posted to his YouTube channel, Remy (who goes by Ephemeral Remy on social media) has given his fans an update on all the new work he's had done.
The extreme tattoo addict has covered the vast majority of his body in black ink in a process that has brought him on a completely new body-art journey, reimagining his image.
Now it seems that Remy wants to bring more color back to his skin, showing off new bright red tattoos on his shoulders and forearms.
Remy gets red re-coloring on his shoulders and arms
Remy revealed his new touch-ups on YouTube, where he also discussed his love for continuous bodysuits and a variety of other changes coming to his body in the near future.
"I really, really like the way that this looks," he told his fans. "Obviously this red is going to soften more to [a lighter] color, like you've seen time and time again now – if you follow this channel, you know where this goes."
"I think it's going to need a second pass. That's really not all that surprising either, I'm not all that annoyed by that, I'm not frustrated with that, it's just the way it is. It's just because I can still see some black stripping through the red - that's pretty typical and, I mean, what we're doing is supposed to be impossible anyway."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/@EphemeralRemy