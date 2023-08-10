Tattoo enthusiast documents his extreme transformation!

Lethbridge, Canada - Remy has spent a little shy of $100K on tattoos and body modifications. Now, the tattoo fanatic has shared his extreme and extraordinary transformation in a side-by-side on Instagram .

Tattoo enthusiast Remy shared a side-by-side comparison of his recent tattoo work on social media. © Screenshot/Instagram/@ephemeral_remy

Having covered more than 90% of his body in tattoos and body modifications, Remy has gathered more than 36,000 followers on his Instagram account, where he goes by Ephemeral Remy.

Now, this tattoo addict has decided to share the more recent chapter of his tattoo journey with a side-by-side comparison posted on Instagram.

It shows Remy before and after the recent tattoo work he has had done.

Still featuring the iconic eye that covers his lower chest, Remy has fully blacked out the rest of his body, using white ink to sketch new designs in around the eye.

The eye itself has also been redone, still featuring the signature teeth, but going for a more black and white style that fits the rest of his torso.

"The more things change the more they stay the same," he captioned the pic. "I was driven then, and I'm driven now. The look has changed, but my passion for this way of life is ever present."