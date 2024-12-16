Ink addict dad covers back in massive demonic Santa

Ink addict and father Remy Schofield has covered his back in a massive and demonic Krampus tattoo, gearing up for a spookier-than-usual festive season.

By Evan Williams

Lethbridge, Canada - Remy Lethbridge has covered his entire body in more than $200,000 in tattoos. Now, he has coated his back in a demonic Santa design that has fans and children scared.

Remy is celebrating the Christmas season in a slightly spooky way. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy Having shared his radical tattoo transformation with his more than 115,000 Instagram followers, Remy Schofield has once again shown off his spooky take on the festive season. In a recent post, Schofield shared a video showing off his Christmas-themed tattoo, a massive Krampus – a demonic version of Santa who punishes naughty children – that covers his entire back. The video shows Remy blacking out his original back tattoo before you see the sketching for the Krampus design and then inking over the black to achieve a striking red-on-black contrast.

Remy reveals process behind radical Krampus tattoo

In his November 25 post, Remy shared the story behind his festive back tattoo, explaining that when he started blacking out his old inking "it was not the end, but the beginning." "From the end of one piece to the finish of another," Remy explained. "Everything on my back has been passed 5–10 times over as of now." "There is always more you can do, but even after so much has already been done, I could start it all over again if ever I desired... A wise man once said, art is never finished, only abandoned."