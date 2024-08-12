Ink addict Remy hits back at fan who said tattoos are "like wearing the same shirt every day"

Lethbridge, Canada - When Remy Schofield saw a commenter compare his radical tattoo bodysuit to "wearing the same shirt every day," he certainly wasn't happy.

Remy has hit back at a fan who said his bodysuit was "like wearing the same shirt every day for the rest of your life." © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

Boasting just shy of 100,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes as @ephemeral__remy, Remy Schofield is known for being pretty brutal when his followers criticize him or ask silly questions.

When a fan took to the comments to say, referring to Remy's radical bodysuit, "It's like wearing the same shirt every day for the rest of your life," the ink addict unsurprisingly upheld this reputation.

In the video, Remy went all out, shirtless with a fake mustache through the hole in his nose, a plethora of piercings stuck in his skin, and his extraordinary tattoos on full display.

Remy responded to the fan with a fiercely direct rebuttal, beginning the video by simply stating, "Well, not all, really."