Ink addict Remy hits back at fan who said tattoos are "like wearing the same shirt every day"
Lethbridge, Canada - When Remy Schofield saw a commenter compare his radical tattoo bodysuit to "wearing the same shirt every day," he certainly wasn't happy.
Boasting just shy of 100,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes as @ephemeral__remy, Remy Schofield is known for being pretty brutal when his followers criticize him or ask silly questions.
When a fan took to the comments to say, referring to Remy's radical bodysuit, "It's like wearing the same shirt every day for the rest of your life," the ink addict unsurprisingly upheld this reputation.
In the video, Remy went all out, shirtless with a fake mustache through the hole in his nose, a plethora of piercings stuck in his skin, and his extraordinary tattoos on full display.
Remy responded to the fan with a fiercely direct rebuttal, beginning the video by simply stating, "Well, not all, really."
Remy defends tattoo bodysuit after fan criticism
"I've changed the shirt I'm wearing many times," Remy said before giving off a small chuckle. "I've had between 15 and 30 variations on my bodysuit, and it almost never looks the same twice."
"I've probably changed my tattoos more than most people have changed their t-shirt style or dress style."
"You know, I know people who have been looking the exact same way every day of their life for the last 50 years," he added. "Whereas, my tattoos are being constantly reinvented."
"It's a sad thing that we think that we can only do a tattoo on someone one time, and that's it. There's really no end to what you can do, and I think I've proven that."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy