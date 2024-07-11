Ink addict Remy reveals his most extreme and painful piercing

Lethbridge, Canada - Remy Schofield is famous for his impressive set of tattoos and piercings, but there's one particular puncture that has given him more grief than any other.

For Remy, one particular piercing was more painful than any others. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

Over the years he has spent tattooing and modifying his body, Canadian dad and body artist Remy Schofield has spent more than $200,000 on ink and piercings. That does not, however, make him invincible from the pain.

Taking to Instagram, where he goes by @ephemeral__remy and is followed by nearly 90,000 people, Remy revealed the most painful and unpleasant piercing he ever got.

It turns out that, unsurprisingly, having your privates pierced is one of the most painful things you can do – and for someone like Remy, who has had more than a handful of piercings, that's a real statement!

In a video he posted to Instagram, Remy said that he had some "below the belt" piercings done a few years back. According to the tattoo artist, it was "one of the most painful things I've ever done."