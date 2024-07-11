Ink addict Remy reveals his most extreme and painful piercing
Lethbridge, Canada - Remy Schofield is famous for his impressive set of tattoos and piercings, but there's one particular puncture that has given him more grief than any other.
Over the years he has spent tattooing and modifying his body, Canadian dad and body artist Remy Schofield has spent more than $200,000 on ink and piercings. That does not, however, make him invincible from the pain.
Taking to Instagram, where he goes by @ephemeral__remy and is followed by nearly 90,000 people, Remy revealed the most painful and unpleasant piercing he ever got.
It turns out that, unsurprisingly, having your privates pierced is one of the most painful things you can do – and for someone like Remy, who has had more than a handful of piercings, that's a real statement!
In a video he posted to Instagram, Remy said that he had some "below the belt" piercings done a few years back. According to the tattoo artist, it was "one of the most painful things I've ever done."
What was Remy's most painful piercing?
"Some tough guys came in and talked about how those don't hurt that much, but they do hurt that much," Remy said. "Those guys are either full-blown liars or in some form of denial; getting a piercing below the belt is never pleasant, and some are downright terrible."
Remy is known for sharing the intimate details of his tattoo and body mod transformation with his many fans, dishing out advice and anecdotes in equal measure. In particular, he has advocated for tattooing over black.
In response to his post, most of his followers came out in support. A number, however, tried to claim that genital "dydoe" piercings weren't that bad. In response, Remy commented "You're a liar."
"Nipples are a cakewalk compared to dydoes, you're in denial, and you're speaking to someone with vast amounts more experience than you will ever have. Nice try, big boy."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy