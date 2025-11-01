Ink addict tattoos eyeballs and embeds skull under skin: "I am the canvas"

Munich, Germany - German ink addict Heidi Zitna has completely transformed her body with extreme inkings, eyeball tattoos , and skulls that are embedded under her skin.

Ink addict Heidi Zitna has covered her entire body in radical body art, including tattooed eyeballs and skulls embedded beneath her skin. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@adrenalin_koerperkunst

Zitna has spent the better part of 25 years working in the body art industry, tattooing countless people and sharing her remarkable appearance with thousands of followers on Instagram.

Now 44 years old, Zitna got her first tattoo when she was only 18 and, since then, has completely transformed her look into one that is made up of intricate inkings and radical body modifications.

Most striking, of course, are her eyes, which have been tattooed dark black, giving her a demonic look. Her face is also coated in piercings and, on the back of her right hand, a skull has been embedded beneath the skin.

"Over time, I started to look like a Christmas tree," Zitna told Need to Know. "Everything was covered in piercings, a wild jumble, the main thing was that there were lots and lots of them."

According to Zitna, her body modifications and tattoos have cost her a whopping total of $23,000. The price could have been higher, though, as she did a lot of the work herself.

"Since I work in the industry, I get a lot of things for free or very cheap from colleagues," she said. "I wanted to turn the whole thing into an art project – I am the canvas for it."

"Generally, people are interested, as they rarely see such a complete concept," Zitna said of how other people react to her unique look. "Most are fascinated by the tattooed eyes and the implants."