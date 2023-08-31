Ink addict turns to DIY after being banned from tattoo studios!

Powys, UK - Addicted to tattoos and covered head to foot with ink, Melissa Sloan found a way of getting around getting banned by her local studios: doing the work herself!

This Welsh woman is so addicted to tattooing that she has been banned at ink parlors – now she's taking matters into her own hands! © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/melissa.sloan.1614

Sloan has been getting ink for more than a quarter of a century, after she became addicted at the age of only 20. But at 46, she has found herself banned from local parlors.

Local shops are refusing to add to her collection because it's all a bit too extreme for them.

"I'm banned from tattoo parlors because my face is full of tattoos," she said in an interview with the Daily Star. "They don't do them on faces."

In particular, artists have a problem with repeatedly inking over the Welsh woman's pre-existing tattoos.



"I've got three layers on my face," she said. "I probably have the most tattoos in the world, and if not then at the rate I'm going on I probably will have in the end – I keep going over and over them".

It's not just tattoo studios that are turning her away. Sloan has been struggling to get a job due to her appearance.

"If someone offered me a job tomorrow, I would go and work," she told The Mirror. She also shared that she hadn't held a job in about 20 years due to her extreme ink.