Ink addict undergoes dramatic face tattoo removal: "Feels like walking on hot coals"

Extreme ink addict Julia Falcon has covered the vast majority of her body in radical, colorful, and intricate tattoos . Now, she has embarked on a long journey to have them lasered off.

Julia Falcon is undergoing the radical process of having many of her face tattoos lasered off. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@prismofdeath

Her insane tattoo transformation has seen Falcon gather nearly 40,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares her many inkings and stories about her time as one of the world's most modified people.

Despite her remarkable look and the many stories that she has to tell, Falcon decided a few months ago that she needed to remove at least a few of the tattoos that scatter her face.

Namely, the snowflakes on her cheeks are on their way out, as well as the bigger patterns that stretch to her chin and ears. She's now completed her fifth laser session, and the difference is enormous.

In a series of posts, Falcon has shared the process of getting these tattoos removed and has revealed just how extreme the pain has been.

"This is by far the WORST physical pain I've experienced," Falcon revealed in a post celebrating her third session. "But it hasn't been a bad experience. Just really intense."

In one post, she compared the process of having the tattoos removed to "walking on hot coals with my face."

"It felt like I got punched in the face with a lightening bolt," she wrote after finishing her fifth session.