Ink and body mod addict tattoos eyeballs and suspends himself from knee hooks
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Marcelo "B-boy" De Souza Ribeiro is one of the world's most tattooed and modded people. Yet, it isn't his physical transformation that has some shocked, but his love of body suspension.
Having coated almost every inch of his skin with ink, including his eyeballs, you wouldn't think this Brazilian dad would need to make any more changes to his body.
You'd be wrong, though, as Ribeiro has a vast assortment of body mods, including fanged teeth, skin implants, a split tongue, and copious piercings.
It is these radical changes that have attracted his 615,000 followers on TikTok and 768,000-plus on Instagram, where he goes by @marcelobboy.
Now, he has taken his body modification to the next level, posting a video on Instagram that showed the tattoo addict swinging in midair from hooks attached to his knee.
Tattoo enthusiast suspends himself from hooks in knees
In an act of body suspension, an Instagram post from Ribeiro that has garnered lots of attention shows him hanging from a hook attached to his leg and spinning in circles in midair. A crowd of spectators can be seen in the background, cheering him on.
While it seems extreme and confronting, body suspension is actually a custom that has existed in many cultures for years. For Ribeiro, however, it is a hobby.
Performing tricks in the air, Ribeiro posted the video online with the caption, "Body suspension yesterday in three bad lakes."
He also has multiple viral hits on TikTok showing off his body modifications, including one which has been viewed over 46 million times.
Ribeiro isn't the first body mod and tattoo addict to get involved in body suspension, either. Argentinian couple Victor and Gabriela Peralta have made a show of hanging themselves from hooks in their back and performing tricks.
