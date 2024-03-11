Ink and body mod addict tattoos eyeballs and suspends himself from knee hooks

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Marcelo "B-boy" De Souza Ribeiro is one of the world's most tattooed and modded people. Yet, it isn't his physical transformation that has some shocked, but his love of body suspension.

Marcelo de Souza likes to hang himself in the air from hooks in his knees. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@marcelobboy

Having coated almost every inch of his skin with ink, including his eyeballs, you wouldn't think this Brazilian dad would need to make any more changes to his body.

You'd be wrong, though, as Ribeiro has a vast assortment of body mods, including fanged teeth, skin implants, a split tongue, and copious piercings.

It is these radical changes that have attracted his 615,000 followers on TikTok and 768,000-plus on Instagram, where he goes by @marcelobboy.

Now, he has taken his body modification to the next level, posting a video on Instagram that showed the tattoo addict swinging in midair from hooks attached to his knee.