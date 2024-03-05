"Real life demon" and wife suspend themselves from hooks in their skin in astonishing performances
Argentina - Victor Hugo Peralta, who calls himself a "real life demon", and his wife are already eye-catching, thanks to their looks. But it's their practice of body suspension, which involves having hooks pierced into the skin, that's even more astonishing.
Victor and Gabriela Peralta, who like to go by the "Cherubs of hell," are so into body modification and tattoos that they can actually boast a world record!
The couple have more than just a few piercings and subdermal implants, though.
To cap their extraordinary record, they recently revealed that one of their favorite pass-times is an amazing practice that's steeped in history!
Taking pain to the next level, and simultaneously wowing and shocking onlookers, the "Real life demon" and his partner suspend themselves from straps attached to hooks that are pierced into their skin.
Heavily tattooed couple pierce skin with hooks and hang midair
Victor and Gabriela perform body suspension, an act that has been practiced by a variety of cultures around the world and throughout history.
For them, it involves attaching ropes, needles, and hooks to their skin, before flying through the air and doing stunts.
Peralta describes it as inspired by "a state where pain could take a back seat and become a state of satisfaction."
"On some occasions, my skin has been torn from lifting three people at the same time and others, due to equipment failure," he told What's The Jam?. "I suffered intense pain for quite a long time, but I didn’t want to stop. We have many scars, and they’re a part of our lifestyle now – we love them."
"I;ve seen people faint because of the shock from seeing us bleed... but the overall response is very good. The show is quite hectic, bordering on violence, but still is funny and interactive with the audience."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@vickingsupply