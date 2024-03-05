"Real life demon" and wife suspend themselves from hooks in their skin in astonishing performances

Argentina - Victor Hugo Peralta, who calls himself a "real life demon", and his wife are already eye-catching, thanks to their looks. But it's their practice of body suspension, which involves having hooks pierced into the skin, that's even more astonishing.

Victor Hugo Peralta practices suspension, which involves hanging from hooks pierced into his skin. © imago/ZUMA Press

Victor and Gabriela Peralta, who like to go by the "Cherubs of hell," are so into body modification and tattoos that they can actually boast a world record!

The couple have more than just a few piercings and subdermal implants, though.

To cap their extraordinary record, they recently revealed that one of their favorite pass-times is an amazing practice that's steeped in history!

Taking pain to the next level, and simultaneously wowing and shocking onlookers, the "Real life demon" and his partner suspend themselves from straps attached to hooks that are pierced into their skin.