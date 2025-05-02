Ink demon uses extreme body mods for devilish transformation

Body modification and tattoo artist Caim el Diablo Colombiano has covered himself in radical implants, piercings and inkings, going from everyday human to a real-life demon.

Caim has covered himself in radical piercings, with spikes spilling out of his mouth, as well as a circle of horns on his head. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@caimeldiablocolombiano

Caim has coated his body in insane body modifications, too many to count.

It's this selection of tats and mods that have brought him tens of thousands of followers on Instagram, where he goes by @caimeldiablocolombiano.

Throughout his feed, one can see all sorts of confronting modifications, many of which are certainly not for the faint of heart.

On his chin and around his lips are a ton of spiky piercings, resembling a rash of protruding spikes coming outwards from his heavily-tattooed face.

Subdermal implants are the name of the game for Caim, who has a crown of horns coming out of his head, each one placed under his skin, pushing out like a fleshy bump.

Most intense, however, is what Caim has had done to his arms and hands. Apart from being nearly blacked out with tattoos, multiple videos show not just the aftermath of his implants, but how they were inserted in the first place.

One video that's certainly not for the squeamish shows how his arms have been molded into a demonic spiral of flaps and bumps that move around beneath his skin. A surgeon is seen slicing him open and placing the silicone implants beneath.

A short documentary posted to YouTube shows off not just his radical modification procedures, but Caim hanging from a rope that's attached to hooks embedded in his back – it's pretty wild stuff!