Inked influencer reveals struggles with tattoo regret

Los Angeles, California - Body artist and inking influencer Celle has spoken out about tattoo regret and the painful, unpleasant process of getting body art removed.

Celle experienced tattoo regret, and has shared that experience with her followers. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@celle_tattoo

Celle is a junior tattoo artist and a successful YouTuber, with more than 113,000 people subscribed to her channel.

She shares, among other things, reactions to radical and extreme tattoos, body modifications, and inking advice.

Recently, she discussed the issue of tattoo regret, which has been widely discussed online over recent weeks.

In the video, she revealed not only her own experience with regret but also how she dealt with it.

"If you are regretting a tattoo right now, the number one thing I want you to know is that it's going to be okay," she says at the beginning of the half-hour video.

"It's not the end of the world, even if it really feels like it is."