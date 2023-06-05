Inked mom gets labeled "an a**hole for getting a tattoo just to prove a point"

When you get the tattoo itch, it must be scratched! But now, one mother is regretting her decision to get matching ink with her son, asking Redditors: "Am I the a**hole?"

A Redditor asked others in the "Am I the A**hole" thread whether they were in the wrong for copying their son's tribal tattoo. (Symbolic image) © Collage: Unsplash/@seteph & @andrewleu

Who doesn't love the popular Reddit thread, Am I the A**hole (AITA)?

This Reddit thread consists of various Redditors asking others if they were the "a**hole" in any given situation.

Take Redditor u/Psychological-Fix350's lengthy post on the AITA page, for instance.

Simply titled, "AITA for getting a matching tattoo to my son?", the Reddit user proceeds to explain her particular tattoo conundrum.

The user starts by saying they are "not a fan of tattoos" because "they are so ubiquitous now."

But, when her 19-year-old son decided to get ink of his own, she offered up a warning: "I told him if he got something and it had no special meaning I would get the exact same one."

As it turns out, this Redditor wasn't kidding despite the fact her son "thought it was an empty threat" because he got a tribal arm band tattoo.

"I asked him about it and he said it just looked cool. Okay, well I have disposable income and a high pain tolerance," the Redditor writes.

Apparently, all it took for her son to hate the "cool" ink he got was for his mom to rock the same exact tattoo.

"Now we have matching tattoos and he no longer wants to show his off," the Reddit user wrote, adding, "He says I'm an a**hole for getting a tattoo just to prove a point."

This, of course, created quite a debate in the comments section.