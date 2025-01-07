Intensely tatted man reveals massive new bodysuit for 2025

Hanover, Germany - With the New Year finally here, tattoo addict Marc has indicated that he wants to complete his new blackout bodysuit transformation by the end of 2025.

Marc is covered in tattoos from head to toe, but plans to totally reform his bodysuit over the course of 2025. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@biomechmarc & Screenshot/Instagram/@inkcroalpha

Marc has covered himself in complicated blackout tattoos, highlighted by spots of green that are woven into a demonic, skull-filled theme.

Based in Hanover, Germany, Marc's "Bodysuit 2.0" project has been in the works for a few months now, but it seems that 2025 is the year he wants everything to change.

In recent posts on Instagram, where he goes as @biomechmarc, Marc has shared the process behind his new selection of blackout tattoos, including a skull-like back inking and changes to his arms.

In a story posted on Monday, Marc revealed that he plans on finishing his biggest tattoo transformation yet before 2025 is out and done.

"I'm getting my 2nd bodysuit," Marc wrote over a picture of himself posing shirtless. "It's a challenging journey to finish this year."

"Thanks to @massacrov for the great work and your always kind support," he said, referring to his Berlin-based tattoo artist.