Intensely tatted man reveals massive new bodysuit for 2025

Marc, a massively tattooed man from Hanover in Germany, has covered his entire body in blackout tattoos. Now, he plans on completely redoing his bodysuit.

By Evan Williams

Hanover, Germany - With the New Year finally here, tattoo addict Marc has indicated that he wants to complete his new blackout bodysuit transformation by the end of 2025.

Marc is covered in tattoos from head to toe, but plans to totally reform his bodysuit over the course of 2025.
Marc is covered in tattoos from head to toe, but plans to totally reform his bodysuit over the course of 2025.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@biomechmarc & Screenshot/Instagram/@inkcroalpha

Marc has covered himself in complicated blackout tattoos, highlighted by spots of green that are woven into a demonic, skull-filled theme.

Based in Hanover, Germany, Marc's "Bodysuit 2.0" project has been in the works for a few months now, but it seems that 2025 is the year he wants everything to change.

In recent posts on Instagram, where he goes as @biomechmarc, Marc has shared the process behind his new selection of blackout tattoos, including a skull-like back inking and changes to his arms.

Trying to exercise more in the new year? How to see the resolution through in 2025
Fitness & Weight Loss Trying to exercise more in the new year? How to see the resolution through in 2025

In a story posted on Monday, Marc revealed that he plans on finishing his biggest tattoo transformation yet before 2025 is out and done.

"I'm getting my 2nd bodysuit," Marc wrote over a picture of himself posing shirtless. "It's a challenging journey to finish this year."

"Thanks to @massacrov for the great work and your always kind support," he said, referring to his Berlin-based tattoo artist.

In a recent story posted on Instagram, Marc shared his plans for an entirely new bodysuit to be completed by the end of 2025.
In a recent story posted on Instagram, Marc shared his plans for an entirely new bodysuit to be completed by the end of 2025.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@biomechmarc

"Thank you @massacrov for the development of my bodysuit 2.0 with this for me high emotional stunning new front," Marc said in another post.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@biomechmarc & Screenshot/Instagram/@inkcroalpha

More on Tattoos: