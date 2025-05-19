Is Kristen Stewart's new tattoo secretly a Taylor Swift tribute?

Cannes, France - Kristen Stewart appeared at the Cannes Film Festival sporting what seems to be a brand-new tattoo , and some are saying that it may be a tribute to Taylor Swift .

Taking to the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival on Friday, Stewart stunned in a satin white suit with shorts that included a black tie, heels, and a half-unbuttoned shirt. What drew most eyes, however, was a tattoo on her right leg.

Inked onto her right thigh was the word "MINE" written in all-caps just above the knee. It was the first time that we've seen this tattoo, leading many to wonder how new it might be.

Many have pondered that the word could be a reference to Taylor Swift's 2024 song Guilty as Sin?, which references a similar inking.

"What if he's written 'mine' on my upper thigh," Swift asks in the song, which sees her wish to be in a better relationship. "Only in my mind?"

The tattoo also seems to have replaced another inking that appeared in the same location earlier this year. In March, the Daily Mail reported that Stewart had a tattoo that read "bong" above her right knee.

The story was accompanied by shots from a film Stewart was starring in, leading some to wonder whether it was a temporary design for her role in the movie.

This theory seems relatively credible, as the snaps showed a tattoo tribute to UK band OASIS on her left leg.