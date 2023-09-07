Italian tattoo artist brings clients to tears with amazing singing voice!

In a series of viral TikTok videos, this Italian tattooist and influencer serenades his clients mid-ink, now he has explained that music is his true dream.

By Evan Williams

Rome, Italy - Alessandro Capozzi is a talented tattoo artist – but what he's better known for nowadays are the sensational serenades he performs for his clients!

Alessandro Capozzi has gone viral on TikTok for serenading his tattoo clients. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@alessandro_capozzi An aspiring musician and accomplished tattoo artist, Capozzi has become a TikTok sensation and amassed more than 140,000 followers thanks to his habit of singing while inking up his customers. His amazing singing voice often stuns whoever happens to be sitting in his chair, leading to some goosebump-inducing videos. After dropping his first clip on August 23, Capozzi following ballooned, catapulting his TikTok account into the stratosphere. Tattoos Extreme tattoo addict Black Alien reveals why he still wants to amputate his leg "I was freaking out," he told Business Insider, "Because, to be honest, this is my dream."



Italian tattooist gains notoriety serenading his clients

In his first video, captioned "What would you do if your tattoo artist did this?", Capozzi performs Justin Bieber's song Stay, to his client's visible appreciation. "Yes, I sing during my tattoos... It's part of my process," the captions continue. "I sang to her the whole time, maybe she got used to it?" This was not his only viral effort, though, as a later post captioned "Feel AWKWARD LOL" and featuring Capozzi singing James Arthur's Say You Won't Let Me Go managed to garner 7.3 million views within days. The young musician has since started calling himself the "Singing Tattooer", and has produced a number of these heartwarming clips.

Why does Capozzi serenade his tattoo clients?

Capozzi has been singing to clients since he started tattooing at the age of 19. It is a way to focus himself better, he explained, and also helps distract his clients from the pain. It also deepens the tattooing experience, as was made clear in a video he shared of a man who teared up when Capozzi serenaded him with Lewis Capaldi's Someone You Loved.