Jessica Alba debuts cryptic tattoo after split from Cash Warren

Los Angeles, California - Jessica Alba has revealed a brand-new tattoo in a cryptic post on Instagram, mere weeks after filing for a divorce from her husband Cash Warren.

Jessica Alba has got a mysterious new tattoo mere weeks after filing for divorce. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jessicaalba

In a cryptic new post on Instagram, captioned "The current chapter," 43-year-old star Jessica Alba revealed a brand-new tattoo she's had inked into her arm.

The meaning of the tattoo – made up of squiggly lines running the length of her arm – is unknown, but the reveal was accompanied by a series of photographs showing Alba throughout the last few weeks of her life.

Alba had the inking completed by celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter, who has also worked with the likes of Matt Damon, Lady Gaga, and Demi Lovato.

Many suspect that both the inking and her post have something to do with Alba coming to terms with her newly announced divorce from Cash Warren.

The split had been rumored for a long time before it was confirmed on January 16 in a moving post on her Instagram page.