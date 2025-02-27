Jessica Alba debuts cryptic tattoo after split from Cash Warren
Los Angeles, California - Jessica Alba has revealed a brand-new tattoo in a cryptic post on Instagram, mere weeks after filing for a divorce from her husband Cash Warren.
In a cryptic new post on Instagram, captioned "The current chapter," 43-year-old star Jessica Alba revealed a brand-new tattoo she's had inked into her arm.
The meaning of the tattoo – made up of squiggly lines running the length of her arm – is unknown, but the reveal was accompanied by a series of photographs showing Alba throughout the last few weeks of her life.
Alba had the inking completed by celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter, who has also worked with the likes of Matt Damon, Lady Gaga, and Demi Lovato.
Many suspect that both the inking and her post have something to do with Alba coming to terms with her newly announced divorce from Cash Warren.
The split had been rumored for a long time before it was confirmed on January 16 in a moving post on her Instagram page.
Why did Jessica Alba and Cash Warren split?
"I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she wrote at the time.
"I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years, and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."
"We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family," she said. "Our children remain our highest priority, and we request privacy at this time."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jessicaalba