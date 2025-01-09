Is Jessica Alba divorcing her husband Cash Warren after 16 years?

Los Angeles, California - Fantastic Four star Jessica Alba has reportedly separated from her husband, Cash Warren, after nearly two decades together!

Jessica Alba is reportedly divorcing her husband, Cash Warren (r.), after 16 years together. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that the 43-year-old Honey actor and her husband of 16 years have split and are "moving forward with divorce."

Alba and Warren wed in 2008 after meeting on the set of the superhero movie in 2004.

The exes share three children together: daughters Honor and Haven and son Hayes.

Further details surrounding the shocking split remain under wraps, yet an insider dished to People that Alba and Warren are still "friends and all about the kids."

The tipster explained, "No matter what's going on right now, it seems they will remain close. If they're filing for divorce, it's not because of some hateful drama. They still look happy together."

They added, "Jess has mentioned over the years though that it's hard to keep the spark."