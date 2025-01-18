Late NHL star's widow uses his ashes for touching tattoo tribute
Jersey City, New Jersey - The late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau's widow honored his memory with some very special tattoos.
Ex-Calgary Flames left wing Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed in a car accident last year in August, the day before they were set to attend their sister's wedding in New Jersey.
Now, Gaudreau's grieving wife Meredith will always have a piece of him with her – more precisely, in a tattoo crafted with his cremation ashes.
Meredith got a tattoo of the word "forever" on her finger, as well as one with the names of their two children, Noa and Johnny, on her arm. Gaudreau's ashes were used in all the artworks.
Artist Tay Nicole Clinch, who was guided throughout by a health care professional, shared the story in a post on Instagram.
"A month ago, a client reached out to me for a cremation tattoo," Clinch explained in the post. "I'd never done one and was transparent about that, but she chose to stick with me anyway."
"Shortly after, she let me in on her story, and It’s safe to say I got pretty emotional when I’d come to realize this was a story I had already knew of and was brought to tears over in the past," Clinch said.
"So, with his ashes in the ink, this tattoo became an additional way to carry his presence with her alongside their babies."
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Ezra Shaw/Getty Images & Screenshot/Instagram/@taynictattoos