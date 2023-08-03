Luke Combs designs X-rated tattoo for devoted fan
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - A fan got more than he bargained for when he asked country legend Luke Combs to draw him a tattoo at a show in Philadelphia.
After waiting in the rain for hours at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, a devoted fan who goes by Frankie on TikTok got a bit of a shock when Luke Combs drew him a rather inappropriate tattoo design.
After spotting the eager fan in the crowd holding up a sign with the request, Combs had a security guard pass it to him along with a sharpie.
In the video, which has now gone totally viral on TikTok, the Hurricane singer asks what the fan wants him to write. In response, Frankie says "Whatever you want".
What followed was equal parts hilarious and inappropriate – a pair of breasts, along with the caption "Big A** T******".
Luke Comb's inappropriate tattoo design goes viral and draws fan reactions
Frankie's TikTok clip has since garnered almost 90,000 views, almost 10,000 likes, and many shares and comments.
One fan said: "OMG, I was in the pit last night too on the other side though, I was so jealous when I saw this."
Others said that the tattoo design and moment was "iconic", and "insane".
"This is quite honestly the funniest thing I've ever seen!" wrote another fan.
Frankie captioned his now-viral clip with a description that read "Stood through a 2-hour rain delay for @Luke Combs to draw me boobies? Worth it."
"Moral of the story – don't tell Luke Combs to draw whatever he wants!"
