Machine Gun Kelly continues radical blackout tattoo journey

Months after revealing his extensive set of radical blackout tattoos, Machine Gun Kelly has once again taken to the needle with a new layer of crazy ink.

By Evan Williams

Los Angeles, California - Machine Gun Kelly has taken to social media to continue documenting his radical and controversial blackout ink journey, alongside tattoo artist ROXX.

Machine Gun Kelly is continuing his painful blackout tattoo journey. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@machinegunkelly Back in April, Machine Gun Kelly made headlines when he revealed the gruesome process behind his intense new set of blackout tattoos, which cover most of his arms and upper torso. At the time, he said that "this is the most painful [thing] I've ever experienced in my life," but it seems that the experience didn't faze him in the long term, as he went under the needle once again. In stories posted to his Instagram account, Machine Gun Kelly shared the process behind a second round of blackout tattoos, meticulously injected by a well-known Los Angeles-based tattooist named @roxx_____.

Machine Gun Kelly gets new blackout tattoo touch-up

In the new videos, Machine Gun Kelly continues to share his body art journey with his more than 8.8 million Instagram followers. The first clip shows Machine Gun Kelly, whose real-life name is Colson Baker, lying on his back while ROXX continues to tattoo his chest. He is heard asking the tattooist if he can "work on the nipple next." In the second clip, ROXX is doing just that – working on Machine Gun Kelly's nipple. Meanwhile, the Bloody Valentine singer can be seen cringing from the pain of it. "So nice had to do it twice," Machine Gun Kelly captioned in the first clip. In the second video, he said that he was "having so much fun."