Machine Gun Kelly reveals gruesome process behind new blackout tattoo

Los Angeles, California - After debuting a massive new blackout tattoo in February, Machine Gun Kelly just shared a video in which he documents the shockingly gruesome process behind it.

Machine Gun Kelly shared an Instagram video on Monday in which he takes his audience of nearly nine million followers through the process of having the blackout tattoo inked into his skin.

The tattoo, which he first unveiled in February is a full blackout piece that stretches shoulder-to-shoulder, down his arms, and over his chest and nipples that the rocker says he got "for spiritual purposes only."

It was inked by Roxx, who specializes in blackout pieces.

Captioned, "I heard that they thought I went sleep for this," Kelly's most recent video reveals that having this much blackout tattooing done in a short amount of time is a pretty brutal process.

The video starts off with a clip of Machine Gun Kelly saying, "Today starts the day that I start the physical change of my body... we'll see what this turns out to be."