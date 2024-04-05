Machine Gun Kelly reveals gruesome process behind new blackout tattoo
Los Angeles, California - After debuting a massive new blackout tattoo in February, Machine Gun Kelly just shared a video in which he documents the shockingly gruesome process behind it.
Machine Gun Kelly shared an Instagram video on Monday in which he takes his audience of nearly nine million followers through the process of having the blackout tattoo inked into his skin.
The tattoo, which he first unveiled in February is a full blackout piece that stretches shoulder-to-shoulder, down his arms, and over his chest and nipples that the rocker says he got "for spiritual purposes only."
It was inked by Roxx, who specializes in blackout pieces.
Captioned, "I heard that they thought I went sleep for this," Kelly's most recent video reveals that having this much blackout tattooing done in a short amount of time is a pretty brutal process.
The video starts off with a clip of Machine Gun Kelly saying, "Today starts the day that I start the physical change of my body... we'll see what this turns out to be."
Machine Gun Kelly says blackout tattoo is "the most painful" thing he's ever experienced
MGK can be seen in that first clip with all of his old tattoos still visible. Throughout the next few moments, a series of clips are shown in which we see the process he undertakes.
In a couple of particularly gruesome moments, needles are shown piercing his nipples and even his belly button, covering everything in black ink. Other clips show his arms dripping with blood and significant swelling across his body throughout the weeks-long process.
It all ends with him in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, which supposedly will help him "heal faster."
"This is the most painful [thing] I’ve ever experienced in my life," Machine Gun Kelly says at one point. "Look at the scars on this one."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@machinegunkelly