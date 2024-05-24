Madonna addict covers body in world record-breaking tattoo tribute!

Topeka, Kansas - Tara Berry is one of the world's biggest Madonna superfans – and she wears that on her sleeve with some extraordinary, record-breaking tattoos !

Tara Berry's Madonna tattoo collection has gained her a Guinness World Record for most tattoos featuring one musician. © Collage: IMAGO/Landmark Media & Unsplash/Benjamin Lehman

Having collected 18 separate Madonna pieces over the years, Berry now holds the world record for most tattoos featuring a single musician.

Berry was awarded the accolade by Guinness World Records after attempting to get the best tattoo award at the 2016 Kansas City Tattoo Convention.

While she didn't succeed in her original goal, her latest inking did put her over the line for an arguably even more significant prize.

Berry says she has spent almost $10,000 and around 110 hours getting herself tattooed with a vast variety of images related to Madonna.

Many of these are portraits of the pop star, ranging from the singer's 1980s look to more recent styles and costumes.

What's even more amazing is that, per Berry, most of the work was done "over a six-month period."

"I already had two Madonna portrait tattoos when I read about the person that had the Guinness World Records title at that time with 15 Eminem tattoos," she revealed.