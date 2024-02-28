Man goes viral after getting QR code forehead tattoo for bizarre reason

Verona, Italy - Social media users have been left baffled by a viral video of an Italian man who decided to get a QR code tattooed onto his forehead. One question has been on everyone's mind: why?

This Instagram influencer decided to get a QR code tattooed onto his forehead. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@gipsylifereal

The video posted by social media influencer @gipsylifereal and shared on Instagram by UNILAD quickly went viral, racking up millions of views in less than 24 hours.

It shows a man lying on his back and having a tattoo of a QR code etched onto his forehead.

After finishing the work, the artist wipes away the excess ink and then scans the QR code with a phone for the big reveal.

It turns out the code takes you straight to the man's personal Instagram page, which currently has close to 70,000 followers.

"He'll never need to be tagged again," UNILAD quipped in the captions.

Unsurprisingly, viewers were left confused as to why someone would go to those lengths just to promote their 'Gram – although it is admittedly a pretty good ice-breaker.