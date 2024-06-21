Man spends $750 on tattoos of every country he's ever visited
Lille, France - At 50, Jay Przezdziekcki has never seemed to lose the travel bug. Having visited at least 23 countries over the course of his life, his pride and joy are a set of tattoos, one for every country he's been to.
A builder from Lille, France, Jay's favorite thing to do is travel and explore the world. He's been to Jamaica, China, Bali, and 20 other countries, and he doesn't seem to want to slow down!
In every place he goes, though, Jay has one thing that he'll never fail to do – get a tattoo to remember the place by. Having got his first travel tattoo in September 2016, a Malta passport stamp, he has since had all 23 countries inked into his skin.
Since beginning his tattoo transformation, Jay Przezdziekcki says that he has spent more than $750 on inkings, which he sees as an "incentive to travel."
Not every tattoo is a passport stamp, but many are. Emblazoned into his skin are tattoos celebrating his travels to Costa Rica, French Guyana, Tanzania, Kenya, Thailand, Morocco, DR Congo, Tunisia, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Jamaica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, UAE, Egypt, China, and more.
Jay Przezdziekcki got tattoos of 23 countries
"My favorite place to go is the Philippines," Przezdziekcki said, per MSN. "It's so good due to the lovely people over there – also I loved South America and especially their food."
Jay's biggest tattoo is his first, dedicated to Malta, and it also took the longest. Over the years, the prices have risen as well, going from $60-75 at first to about $110 of late. He doesn't regret the cost, though, and loves his tattoos.
"I like the fact it makes me stand out," Przezdziekcki said. "People always start the conversation regarding my passport stamps... They always ask me if they are my stamps and if they are genuine before checking the places on my leg."
"I love traveling, and I'm such a people person. I enjoy learning languages and discovering different landscapes and food."
Cover photo: IMAGO/MiS