Love bites! Man gets teeth mark tattoo in wild gesture

Mumbai, India - In a heartwarming expression of love, a couple showed up at a parlour for a truly unconventional tattoo : a bite mark!

This man decided to get his partner's bite mark tattooed into his arm. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@skytattoos111

Sky Tattoos in Mumbai have had a lot of success promoting the impressive tattoo jobs they get up to on their Instagram channel. From butterflies to upside down smilies, their versatility is impressive.

But when one man came into the clinic to get his partner's bite tattooed into his arm, though, it was an instant viral hit.

It has since amassed hundreds of thousands of views, along with more than half a million likes and countless comments.

In the video, the woman bends over and bites deep into his arm, not breaking skin, but leaving a deep and distinctive impression.

The man then shows off the bite mark to the camera, giving us a glimpse of just how hard she must have bitten him.

As you'd expect, the camera then cuts to the tattooist doing their job and, of course, to the final product – a bite mark tattooed alongside the date.