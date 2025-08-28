Man thrown out of pet fair after brutally tattooing dog without anesthesia

Shanghai, China - A man attending Pet Fair Asia in Shanghai was thrown out when it was discovered that he had brutally tattooed his hairless dog without first giving the animal an anesthetic.

A hairless dog appeared covered in colorful etchings at Pet Fair Asia in Shanghai, stunning many with its unique look and concerning most with the source of its detailed body art.

The dog had been tattooed all over, with a bright and colorful dragon stretching down its back towards its bottom. At the same time, it was seen wearing a gold chain around its neck, as well as a wristwatch.

A video taken of the dog went immediately viral on the Chinese social media platform RedNote, sparking immediate outrage due to the nature and method by which the dog had come to be so heavily tattooed.

Eyewitnesses cited by the South China Morning Post reported that the owner had shown little empathy for the dog and had claimed that no anesthetic was used during the tattooing process.

At one point, he reportedly lifted the dog up by its scruff and told onlookers, "See? It does not hurt at all. It feels nothing."

In response to public outrage, the organizer of the event banned the dog's owner from entering the fair.

The tattooist who did the work said that it had happened in June last year and that he had been assured that the dog was less sensitive to pain because it is a Mexican hairless breed.

"He said the dog was like his child and would look cooler with a tattoo," the tattoo artist reportedly said. "I sincerely apologize for any harm caused to the dog or to viewers online. It was unintentional."

Cover photo: Unsplash/Anna Keibalo

