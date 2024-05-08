Brazilian dad and tattoo addict gets wild horn implants
Brasília, Brazil - Pedro Kenso has been modifying his body for years, covering every available inch of skin with tattoos in a bid to become a real-life "demon." His most radical change of all, though, is a set of horns.
In more than five years, Pedro Kenso has turned himself into a "demon," splitting his tongue in half, tattooing his eyeballs, chopping off his nipples, and covering himself in so much ink that you can barely see his skin anymore.
Yet, this Brazilian dad's transformational journey is nowhere near over, and he has even claimed that he will tattoo 100% of his body. This shouldn't be too hard, either, as he owns a tattoo parlor in Brasília, Brazil.
One of his more radical changes, though, is a set of horn implants that stick out from his skull. The subdermal implants help to cement his image as a real-life devil.
Man with horn implants wants to become Lucifer
On Pedro Kenso's Instagram account, where he goes as @pedrokenso and has more than 10,000 followers, he makes it incredibly clear what his goal is: "Project Lúcifer 3%."
The claim is reminiscent of a similar body mod influencer, Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo, who for years has had a counter on how far his "Black Alien Project" has progressed in percentage terms.
Kenso's silicone skull implants certainly help to guide his way in direction of Lucifer, as well, taking the form of subdermal implants in his skull onto which horns can be screwed.
"Once you start, you can't stop," Kenso said in a clip from Hooked on the Look that he posted to his Instagram page.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@pedrokenso