Brazilian dad and tattoo addict gets wild horn implants

Brasília, Brazil - Pedro Kenso has been modifying his body for years, covering every available inch of skin with tattoos in a bid to become a real-life "demon." His most radical change of all, though, is a set of horns.

Pedro Kenso wants to be a real-life Lucifer – so he got himself some horn implants. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@pedrokenso

In more than five years, Pedro Kenso has turned himself into a "demon," splitting his tongue in half, tattooing his eyeballs, chopping off his nipples, and covering himself in so much ink that you can barely see his skin anymore.

Yet, this Brazilian dad's transformational journey is nowhere near over, and he has even claimed that he will tattoo 100% of his body. This shouldn't be too hard, either, as he owns a tattoo parlor in Brasília, Brazil.

One of his more radical changes, though, is a set of horn implants that stick out from his skull. The subdermal implants help to cement his image as a real-life devil.