Man who turned himself into a lizard reveals his-pre transformed self

Austin, Texas - Erik Sprague looked very different before he used a combination of extensive tattoos and extreme body modifications to turn himself into a real-life "Lizardman."

Erik Sprague has transformed himself into a self-described "Lizardman." © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@thelizardman23

A little more than a fortnight after talking about how he turned himself into a lizard with This Morning on ITV, Sprague has completed another interview revealing just how much he has changed since the transformation began.

Speaking to IGV, Sprague revealed, "I began as an aspiring conceptual performance artist and eventually decided that I and my art would be better served by using permanent body modifications rather than costuming and other temporary actions."

Erik Sprague said that he is on a journey of "pushing boundaries and redefining norms" and that his modifications "are a testament to the human spirit’s creativity and resilience."