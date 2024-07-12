Man who turned himself into a lizard reveals his-pre transformed self
Austin, Texas - Erik Sprague looked very different before he used a combination of extensive tattoos and extreme body modifications to turn himself into a real-life "Lizardman."
A little more than a fortnight after talking about how he turned himself into a lizard with This Morning on ITV, Sprague has completed another interview revealing just how much he has changed since the transformation began.
Speaking to IGV, Sprague revealed, "I began as an aspiring conceptual performance artist and eventually decided that I and my art would be better served by using permanent body modifications rather than costuming and other temporary actions."
Erik Sprague said that he is on a journey of "pushing boundaries and redefining norms" and that his modifications "are a testament to the human spirit’s creativity and resilience."
The "Lizardman" reveals his pre-reptile look
Other than a few pictures he has shared with his fans on Instagram, we have rarely caught a glimpse of his pre-lizard self.
In his interview, Sprague shared a number of snaps with IGV revealing how he looked well before the transformation began.
In the pictures, he is seen tattooless, with no body modifications other than a rather large flesh tunnel piercing in his ear.
Despite the excessive modifications he has undergone, he seems to have no regrets, telling IGV, "I’m happy with where I am at currently but also open to future possibilities."
"I think that much like a painting or a sculpture, it will only ever be finished in the sense that I stopped working on it. And I can always start again," he said.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@thelizardman23