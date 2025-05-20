Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade gets epic new tattoo to celebrate career

NBA star Dwyane Wade had an incredible tattoo inked into his chest, detailing the journey of his extraordinary basketball career. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@cliffink_art

"From LEGEND on the court, to LEGEND off the court," tattoo artist Clifford Chen wrote in a post on Instagram, alongside snaps of Wade posing shirtless with a brand new inking sprawled out across his chest.

The piece works as a summary of Wade's remarkable NBA journey, including Miami Heat and Olympic Team USA jerseys. There are also banners honoring both his spot on the NBA's 75th Anniversary team and the Basketball Hall of Fame, along with a famous quote from his induction speech: "We in the Hall of Fame, dawg."

A sketch shows him ascending to a podium to accept one of his many awards, and another shows him shooting a ball into a hoop.

Wade spent the majority of his 16-year NBA career playing for the Miami Heat, winning three championships and a string of All-NBA selections and All-Star nods, before retiring in 2019 and launching a new career as an executive.

Memorably, Wade used his Hall of Fame acceptance speech to give thanks to his dad, inviting him up on stage and embracing him on stage.