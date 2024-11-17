Mike Tyson's radical tattoo plans after losing fight against Jake Paul

Mike Tyson has revealed plans to get a full face tattoo after his defeat by Jake Paul. © AFP/Al Bello/Getty Images

The former heavyweight champions went up against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday, losing by unanimous decision.

In an interview with the New York Post before the fight, Tyson opened up about his next steps, which include breaking his abstinence from drugs and sex.

The 58-year-old also wants to make some changes to his iconic face tattoo, a distinctive design which wraps around his left eye, which he got in 2003.

"I’m thinking about some tattoos," he told the Post. "I think I just want to do my face, my whole face."

Tyson didn't reveal any details about the particular design he's thinking about, but he did say that "it's going to be interesting."

"I think it’s liberation," Tyson said. "I don't care if somebody’s not going to put me on their plane or let me on their yacht or anything."

Ironically, despite insisting that his face tattoo "allows me to be me," the legendary boxer said that he's often shocked by seeing other people with inked visages.