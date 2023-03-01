Missing man's family uses tattoos to identify remains inside shark

Argentina - There are a million different reasons one could get tattooed , but one man's family just gave a new one after they used his ink to identify his remains inside a shark.

Diego Barría's family used one of his arm tattoos to identify his remains that were located inside a school shark. © Collage: Unsplash/@luisvidal_18/Screenshot/Facebook/Virginia Brugger

Diego Barría disappeared in southern Argentina in February, and his remains appear to have been found inside a school shark.

The shark was captured by local fishermen over the weekend, and when they were cleaning it, they found human remains inside. The fishermen then contacted the coast guard following the shocking discovery, per the Los Angeles Times.

Barría's family was able to identify him "due to a tattoo that appeared in one of those remains," said Daniela Millatruz, the law enforcement officer in charge of the search for the missing father of three.

The 32-year-old was last seen riding his all-terrain vehicle (ATV) near the coast in southern Chubut province on February 18.

On February 20, the damaged ATV was located on a beach near Rocas Coloradas, but Barría was nowhere to be found, setting off a massive search.

Millatruz said they "presume Diego had an accident," and are investigating whether there was another vehicle involved.

Officials are still investigating what happened, but their current hypothesis is that he "had an accident and was dragged," noting there was a strong tidal surge the weekend of his disappearance.

The remains will undergo DNA testing to confirm that they do in fact belong to Barría.

Barría'a partner, Virginia Brugger, updated her Facebook following the discovery of what they presume to be Barría's remains.

"My heart went with you! I love you forever," she wrote on Sunday.